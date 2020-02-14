Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Share Price

News coverage about First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First Solar earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the solar cell manufacturer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted First Solar’s score:

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $54.61 on Friday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,365.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $468,129.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.