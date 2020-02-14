Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Share Price

News coverage about Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kraft Heinz earned a news impact score of 1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Kraft Heinz’s score:

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of KHC opened at $27.77 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

