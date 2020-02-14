SONO (SONO) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, SONO has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. SONO has a market capitalization of $18,255.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24.

