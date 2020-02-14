Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

SON has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.72. 7,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,866. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,681 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.