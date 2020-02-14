Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRNE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $471.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.04. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 101,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,781 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 116,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

