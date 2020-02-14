Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) to announce sales of $23.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.20 million and the lowest is $23.37 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia posted sales of $33.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will report full year sales of $98.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.65 million to $100.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $102.05 million, with estimates ranging from $99.89 million to $104.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:SONA opened at $16.14 on Friday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $384.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 514,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 41,724 shares of company stock worth $315,463 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

