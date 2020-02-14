Sparkpoint (SRK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,528.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $85,929.00 and approximately $67,528.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint's total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,014,581,671 tokens. Sparkpoint's official website is sparkpoint.io.

Sparkpoint's official message board is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

