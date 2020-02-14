SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $45.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

