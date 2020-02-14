SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.5% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $108.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $95.63 and a one year high of $108.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

