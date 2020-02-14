Spectrecoin Trading 11% Lower This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $1,950.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bisq.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00028989 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013253 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.26 or 0.02727973 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000745 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

