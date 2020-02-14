Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Spectrum Brands worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 52.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 844,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 291,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 220.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 151,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $5,352,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,289.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,270 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,625,038. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

