Spectrum (SPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $25,771.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $40,750.00 and $25,771.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00804222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000821 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.