Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson Sells 1,096 Shares

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $165,727.03.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $478,894.00.

Shares of SPLK traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $172.52. 961,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.15. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $173.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,770,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 233,426 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 143,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 554,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 55,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.