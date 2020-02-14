Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. Splunk reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. Splunk’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus upped their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.55.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $426,440.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,755,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $7,820,105. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Splunk by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Splunk by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Splunk by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk stock opened at $170.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.18 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $172.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.15.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

