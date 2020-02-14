SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPSC. First Analysis lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

