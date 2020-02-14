SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Raised to $68.00 at Benchmark

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, First Analysis boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.81.

SPSC opened at $60.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

