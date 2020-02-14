SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. 10,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,502. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

