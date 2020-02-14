Morgan Stanley Downgrades SSE (LON:SSE) to Equal weight

SSE (LON:SSE) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised SSE to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut SSE to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,369 ($18.01) to GBX 1,461 ($19.22) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,470.07 ($19.34).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,657.50 ($21.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,499.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,307.34. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,651.50 ($21.72).

In other news, insider Melanie Smith bought 901 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

