SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) versus COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Head to Head Survey

SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 alerts:

0.1% of COVESTRO AG/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 and COVESTRO AG/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 $3.57 billion 1.06 $162.03 million $0.37 22.92 COVESTRO AG/S $17.26 billion 0.45 $2.15 billion $5.59 3.77

COVESTRO AG/S has higher revenue and earnings than SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333. COVESTRO AG/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 and COVESTRO AG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 N/A N/A N/A COVESTRO AG/S 7.10% 17.53% 8.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 and COVESTRO AG/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 0 0 0 0 N/A COVESTRO AG/S 2 0 3 0 2.20

Summary

COVESTRO AG/S beats SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333

There is no company description available for SSP Group PLC.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. It markets its products through trading houses and distributors. The company has partnership with Genomatica, Inc. to research and develop high-performance materials based on renewable feed-stocks. Covestro AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.