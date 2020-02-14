StableUSD (USDS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $13.11 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.50 or 0.03478227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00157414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,669,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,630,603 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.