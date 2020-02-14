Stakinglab (LABX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $281.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $32,210.00 and $281.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00345450 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021470 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00035381 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,569,652 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

