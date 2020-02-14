Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Stamps.com reported earnings per share of $3.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

STMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMP stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.73. 305,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $207.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

