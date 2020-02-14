Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

SWK stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.28. 18,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $126.37 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

