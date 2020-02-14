Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Major Shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc Acquires 94,898 Shares

Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 94,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,193.90. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $19,040.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,200 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $4,510.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,563 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $9,109.65.

On Thursday, December 19th, Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 13,100 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $7,205.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,002 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $31,351.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 103,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Stanley Furniture Co. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.71.

About Stanley Furniture

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

