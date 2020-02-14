Starbase Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $71,815.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starbase has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $640.26 or 0.06233371 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00061943 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024839 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00100638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.