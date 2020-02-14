Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lowered by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 144,164 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 850 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.