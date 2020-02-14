State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Choice Hotels International worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after buying an additional 115,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $8,495,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $4,817,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $4,162,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,278,000. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHH stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,120. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.01. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $105.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

