State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Cree worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cree by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.43. 31,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

