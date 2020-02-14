State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Mongodb worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mongodb by 138.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mongodb by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,630,000 after buying an additional 89,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mongodb by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after buying an additional 233,171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mongodb by 41.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the third quarter valued at about $16,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $54,024.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $1,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,820,420.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,321 shares of company stock valued at $29,802,947 over the last 90 days. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

MDB traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $173.08. The company had a trading volume of 52,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.82 and a beta of -0.01.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

