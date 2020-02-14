State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 140,730 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 140.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Equitable worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,503. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

