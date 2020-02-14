State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of National Instruments worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after buying an additional 1,596,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4,640.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,735,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 124,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,747. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

In related news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $433,601 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

