State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Parsley Energy worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,487 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 1,026.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,087,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 991,238 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 94.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 789,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 180.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,182,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 760,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $16.45. 105,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332,267. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PE. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

