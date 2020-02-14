State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 209,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE H traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,290. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.81.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,574,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

