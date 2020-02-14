State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,042 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of L Brands worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in L Brands by 827.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,062. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on L Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

