State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.33 Million Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Corelogic worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the third quarter valued at about $4,164,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the third quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLGX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.67. 11,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,287. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 127.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $585,825. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

