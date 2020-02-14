State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Foot Locker worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Foot Locker by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

FL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. 56,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.