State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of New York Times worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,037. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.15. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other New York Times news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,267,579.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 487,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,218,472.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

