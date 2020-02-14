State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Generac worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Generac by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Generac by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

GNRC traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.63. 35,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

