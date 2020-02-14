State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,057,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,229,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.01.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

