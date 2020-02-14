State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Cimarex Energy worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 56,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,643. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.46. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

