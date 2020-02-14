State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,320 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Ashland Global worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 30,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,320. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.