State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,370 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,998,000 after buying an additional 194,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 142.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after buying an additional 122,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,848.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $939,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.