State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,390 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

Shares of CFR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.58. 2,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

