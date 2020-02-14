State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,930 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Eagle Materials worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 151.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,080. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

