State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,180 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,945,000 after acquiring an additional 155,270 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $5,712,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

NYSE SCCO traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. 4,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Southern Copper Corp has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

