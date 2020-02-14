State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,330 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of PacWest Bancorp worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after buying an additional 2,510,345 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 274.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 254,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 186,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after buying an additional 154,735 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,383,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

