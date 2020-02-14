State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Clean Harbors worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $205,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

CLH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.89. 1,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,830. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.08. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

