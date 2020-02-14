State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of GSX Techedu worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 1,191,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. GSX Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21.

GSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

