State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Wyndham Destinations worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth $30,699,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 82.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $406,681,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

WYND traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,612. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.58. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

