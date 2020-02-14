State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Armstrong World Industries worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 39.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 34,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after buying an additional 216,655 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period.

AWI traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $106.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.55.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

